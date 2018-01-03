19-year-old identified in deadly shooting in La Harpe, Ill.

A 17-year-old appeared in court on murder and battery charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a party earlier this week.

According to NBC affiliate WGEM-TV, police were called to a home in La Harpe around 1:30 Monday morning. In court, it was stated the suspect brought a 22-caliber gun to the party and shot a 19-year-old once in the back of the head. The teen then fled but was taken into custody hours later.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon and was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Madison Finch of La Harpe

Authorities say they plan to have the matter transferred to criminal court.