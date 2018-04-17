19 year old man dies after single-vehicle accident in Rock Island County

One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Sunday, April 15. Deputies from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department responded to multiple single-vehicle crashes on the Route 5 Overpass at Route 84. These crashes were due to the sudden freezing of the road surface on the overpass.

One of those crashes happened when a Ford Explorer Sport Trac lost control on the slick surface, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, a 19-year-old male from Carbon Cliff was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The name of the man is not being released at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.