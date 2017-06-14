1950s Iowa girls basketball team to be featured in new movie

The man who wrote the screenplays for the popular sports films "Rudy" and "Hoosiers" will now be turning his attentions to small town Iowa.

Brian J. Borland, the writer of the novel "Maynard 8 Miles," made the announcement on Twitter and Facebook that Angelo Pizzo will be taking on the project.

The movie will be an adaptation of the novel, a story about the Maynard, Iowa Girls Basketball team that went on to win the state title in 1956. The book features the author's mother and her three sisters who were all on the team at the same time.

The story is described on the book's website as an "uplifting story of the triumph of family, hard work, and talent in basketball and in life." Borland said in his announcement that more details will be released soon. Formore information on the book, visit Maynard8Miles.com.