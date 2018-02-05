Several inches of snow on the way!

A quick, but potent storm system will arrive this afternoon bringing accumulating snow to our area. Look for snow to arrive along the Mississippi River around noon and wrap up around 9PM. After all is said and done 2"-6" will fall area wide with the heaviest along I-80.

Roads will deteriorate quickly this afternoon and I would not be surprised to see a few early dismissals today. To go along with that, the evening commute will be a mess as plows will have a tough time keeping up with the snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the whole area through this evening.