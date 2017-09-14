2 FL suspects caught with stolen power pole strapped on SUV

Here’s something you don’t see every day.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports two men were arrested Wednesday for trying to steal a giant utility pole in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Apparently, the two planned to drive away with the pole strapped to the top of an SUV.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo showing the two sitting in cuffs on the side of a street with the pole affixed to the top of a Kia Sorrento.

"These two were caught stealing a JEA pole just this morning! Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership!” the JSO posted with the photo.

The pole is reportedly valued at $2,500, and the suspects are charged with grand theft.