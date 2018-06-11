2 Iowa teens riding on bumper hospitalized when car loses control

Two Linn County teenagers were hospitalized Sunday after riding on the bumper of a vehicle whose driver lost control and ran off the road.

A 16-year-old from Cedar Rapids and 15-year-old from Hiawatha, Iowa are believed to have non-life threatening injuries, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The two teens were riding outside a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old from Hiawatha who according to a media release was allowing the two to ride on his bumper while “hanging on to the roof of the vehicle.”

The Linn County Sheriff says the driver went around a curve too fast, lost control of the vehicle and landed in a ditch.

The two teens riding on the bumper were “thrown clear of the vehicle.”

The teen driver is charged with a .020 alcohol violation and reckless driving.