2 New York men sentenced to prison for robbing Iowa bank

Two New York men have each been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for robbing a rural eastern Iowa bank.

Federal prosecutors in Iowa say 28-year-old Daniel Jackson and 22-year-old Jason Centeno, both of Yonkers, New York, were sentenced Thursday in a federal court in Cedar Rapids. Jackson received 15 years. Centeno was sentenced to nearly 11 years.

Jackson was convicted in October of armed bank robbery, conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery and gun charges. Centeno was convicted in September of armed bank robbery and firearm use during a crime.

Police say the pair robbed Citizens State Bank in Hopkinton on Oct. 21, 2016. Jackson wielded a knife, while Centeno pointed a gun. The pair also used zip ties to restrain several bank employees.

