Two people are facing charges after a rollover accident in Davenport.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, March 10 near LeClaire Park.

The driver of the vehicle 19-year-old Jaquel Carrol, is facing multiple charges:

OWI

Driving without a License

Driving without Insurance

Not Wearing a Seatbelt

There was one passenger in the vehicle as well, Roberto Vazquez-Duran. He was arrested for possession.