2 children shot, injured on Chicago playground

Investigators say two children were shot at a Chicago playground during a school picnic when someone in a car opened fire on nearby teenagers.

Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand outside Warren Elementary School on Friday.

Police spokesman Frank Giancamilli says the injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Chicago Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., shortly after school officials ordered some former students to leave the picnic on the city's South Side.

Johnson says the former students were on a street corner when someone fired at them, and when they ran toward the playground, the girls were shot. Johnson says police have recovered a vehicle and are questioning "persons of interest."