2 fall into river during work on new I-74 Bridge

On a cold January day, a plunge into the Mississippi River could have been a disaster. Two contract workers fell off a barge and into the river last month, according to a spokesperson for the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project.

According to Danielle Mulholland with the Iowa Department of Transportation, the two were working on bridge drill shaft and footing construction when they went in. Within two minutes of hitting the water, she says they were rescued on site. She credits the company they worked for, Lunda of Wisconsin, for being well-prepared with training for such emergencies.

The workers were taken to a warming shelter and determined to be okay.