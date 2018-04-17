2 get probation for setting fire to Madison County bridge

Two people have been given probation for setting fire to a historic Madison County covered bridge featured on the cover of the novel "The Bridges of Madison County."

Court records say 19-year-old Joel Davis and 20-year-old Alivia Bergmann were sentenced Monday to five years of probation and given deferred judgments. Both had pleaded guilty to arson charges stemming from the fire last April.

Under deferred judgments, the convictions can be wiped from their records if the two successfully complete their probation terms.

A third person, Alexander Hoff also has pleaded guilty. He's scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

The bridge near Winterset also was featured in the 1995 movie adaptation of "The Bridges of Madison County."