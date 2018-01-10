2 guilty of sexual assault streamed on Facebook sentenced

Two teenagers who pleaded guilty in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed live on Facebook have been sentenced to five years of probation.

In a plea deal with Cook County prosecutors, the teens pleaded guilty to a single count of child pornography.

The victim, now 16, and her mother looked on from the rear of the courtroom as Judge Patricia Mendoza sentenced the boys on Wednesday.

Both suspects were originally charged with aggravated sexual assault and manufacturing and dissemination of child pornography.

At the time of the crime, authorities said as many as six males assaulted the victim, a high school freshman who went missing after she dropped at home by an uncle.

Police said the assault was watched live by about 40 viewers, none of whom called authorities to report the attack.

