2 lost dogs return home when owners cook sausages

Liz and Graham Hampson were devastated when their two miniature schnauzers, Charlie and Theo, disappeared.

“They are our family,” Liz said.

It happened while the couple’s son, John, had the dogs out for a walk on June 16, 2017.

John lost sight of Charlie and Theo in a mist that had settled in near their home in a small town of 8,800 in Cumbria.

As soon as the Hampsons learned the news, they launched a search campaign that in the following days would involve 120 volunteers, two drones and a Facebook page that gained hundreds of followers.

Friends, family and neighbors searched the area by foot and by air while also working to get the word out on social media.

When the dogs were still missing after nearly four days, the Hampsons decided to appeal to the pups’ keen sense of smell and love of grilled meat.

It turns out they both have a passion for sausage, “specifically Cumberland sausage,” Liz said.

Returning to the general area of the disappearance, Liz barbecued some plump Cumberlands in a desperate attempt to reach the Charlie and Theo.

After patiently waiting two-and-a-half hours, both dogs reappeared.

“I couldn’t speak,” Liz said, “I stood there crying.”

Aside from being in obvious need of a bath, both schnauzers were fine after missing for nearly 80 hours.