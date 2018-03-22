2 officers injured in assault at Iowa correctional facility

Two correctional officers are injured in an assault at an Iowa correctional facility.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, the incident began at a prison in Fort Dodge Wednesday night when an inmate attacked an officer.

As another officer attempted to pull them apart, all three fell to the ground. That's when a second inmate started kicking the officers on the ground. More guards arrived and restrained the attackers.

Two staff members had scratches and bruises but were released from the hospital.

