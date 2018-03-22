2 officers injured in assault at Iowa correctional facility

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two correctional officers are injured in an assault at an Iowa correctional facility.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, the incident began at a prison in Fort Dodge Wednesday night when an inmate attacked an officer.
As another officer attempted to pull them apart, all three fell to the ground. That's when a second inmate started kicking the officers on the ground. More guards arrived and restrained the attackers.
Two staff members had scratches and bruises but were released from the hospital.