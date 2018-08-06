2 people charged with Attempted Murder after Ottumwa shooting

Two men have been charged after a shooting on August 3 in Ottumwa that left one person dead and another injured.

Authorities say three men forced their way into a house on the 800 block of South Lillian and stole from the people living in the house.

During the burglary, 35-year-old David White from Fairfield was killed. Another person at the house was shot but survived and is recovering in the hospital.

32-year-old Michael Bibby was injured during the shooting and was taken in for medical treatment.

23-year-old Dalton Cook was arrested on outstanding warrants after a manhunt that took a few hours.

Bibby and Cook have both been charged with 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Robbery, and six counts of Attempt to Commit Murder.

They are both being held in jail on an $800,000 each cash bond only.

The incident is still under investigation by the Iowa DCI and Ottumwa Police Department.