LA SCHOOL SHOOTING: Random weapons screening required at schools

11 a.m.

Students at middle and high schools in Los Angeles middle are subject to daily random searches for weapons using metal-detector wands.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has a policy that requires every middle and high school campus to conduct daily random searches at different hours of the school day for students in the sixth grade and up.

An audit released in April found 10 percent of schools did not conduct daily searches and one-fourth did not have enough metal detector wands.

A 15-year-old boy shot in the head Thursday morning at the city's Salvador B. Castro Middle School is in critical but stable condition.

A 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by a bullet. Three other people suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Officials have not said whether students at the school were subject to any weapons screening Thursday.

10:10 a.m.

Authorities say there is no further threat at a Los Angeles school where two teens were shot and a female student was arrested.

Fire department spokesman Erik Scott says a 15-year-old boy shot in the head Thursday morning is in critical but stable condition.

Scott says a 15-year-old girl was struck in the wrist by a bullet and is in fair condition.

Three other people, ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Police arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun following the shooting just west of the city's downtown.

9:45 a.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says a 15-year-old boy shot in a middle school classroom has been transported to a trauma center in critical condition.

A department statement says a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound has been transported in fair condition Thursday morning.

A 30-year-old woman who had unspecified minor injuries but was not shot.

Police have arrested a female student suspect and recovered a gun.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School near downtown.

9:30 a.m.

Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells KTLA-TV he doesn't know the conditions of the victims.

Bernal says the suspect is a female student who has been arrested. A weapon has been recovered.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday at Sal Castro Middle School just west of downtown Los Angeles.

9:25 a.m.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school.

Officer Drake Madison says reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles.

Madison says there's no information about injuries.

Television news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance.