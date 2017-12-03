2 vehicle collision sends 1 to the hospital

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office received a call for a two vehicle traffic accident around noon on Satuday, December 2.

The accident happened on the Julien Dubuque Bridge, near the Illinois/Iowa border.

24-year-old Alejandro D. Jordan, of Gay Mill, Wisconsin, was driving westbound on the bridge. 30-year-old Jospeh W. Ulch, of Atkinson, Iowa, was also traveling westbound but had to stop due to an emergency situation in front of his vehicle.

Jordan failed to reduce his speed and collided with Ulch's vehicle.

The Dubuque Ambulance Service transported Jordan to Mercy Hospital to be treated.

Ulch was uninjured.

Jordan was issued a traffic citation for failure to reduce speed, but the accident is still under investigation.