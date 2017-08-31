$20 Million expansion at Exelon in Cordova

Construction is underway on a $20 million expansion at Exelon Generations Quad Cities Station.

The first project is a multi-million dollar expansion of the nuclear plant’s Professional Learning Center. The project will almost double the size of the current building and create a training facility.

The new addition will add more than 36,000 square feet to the existing structure and will allow the station to retire older, temporary buildings that require more frequent maintenance. It will also provide a modern and professional learning environment for the supplemental workers who support the plant, especially during annual refuel outages in March.

For this $7 million construction project, Exelon Generation is partnering with Burling Builders, Inc., an African American-owned, Chicago-based firm that has successfully completed similar facilities in Illinois. Burling will subcontract with multiple Quad Cities-based companies for portions of this work throughout the project. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2018.

In addition to the Professional Learning Center Expansion, Rock Island-based Valley Construction was recently awarded a more than $10 million contract for expansion of Quad Cities Station’s used fuel storage pad. Koehler Electric and the Crawford Company are also spearheading multiple facility upgrades and remodeling projects this summer at the plant.

Quad Cities-based Ryan and Associates is also constructing a new maintenance facility on the north side of plant property. This will house the station’s numerous vehicles, lawn and snow removal equipment, and include a welding training shop specifically designed for specialty welding training and qualification certifications required at the plant.

