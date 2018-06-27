$200,000 Anonymous Donation for Dixon splash pad

An anonymous donor has pledged up to $200,000.00 to create a new splash pad park in Dixon.

The donor has asked that the new splash pad is placed in the Meadows near Wooden Wonderland.

The donor first contacted Director Long last week after reading a Dixon Telegraph article about the potential City/Park District vision for improved splash pad facilities and then hearing Long on the WIXN morning show. The donor was impressed with the way Long and Langloss were working together to advance the Park District and the City. After hearing about the numerous projects the City and Park District are working on with other community stakeholders, the donor committed to the financial pledge.

Long and Langloss are currently working with Lee County, the Dixon School District, Dixon YMCA, and the Lee County Industrial Development Association on multiple projects, including the BUILD Grant, the new Splash Pad Park, and a community facility assessment.

Long and Langloss hope to create 8 to 10 water activities for Dixon's project. True to recent trends in Dixon, a combination of park district staff and city staff will be used to reduce costs related to the project. The scope of the project includes the splash pad park, sun shades with seating areas, restroom facilities, and the paving of the gravel parking lot near Wooden Wonderland. Additional improvements are also being planned for the Vaile Park splash pad in southwest Dixon.