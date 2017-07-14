2017 Disc Golf World Championship starts this weekend in the Quad Cities

The John Deere Classic maybe going on this week, but the Quad Cities will need to make room for even more golfer this weekend.

Starting this Saturday, July 15, almost 650 players will start arriving in the Quad Cities for the 2017 Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) Amateur and Junior Disc Golf World Championships.

The amateur and junior players range in age from 6-years-old to over 80 and are up and coming in the PDGA ranks. According to the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, the players are coming from the all over the U.S. and the world, including Germany, Canada, Australia, Austria, and Sweden. Many local players from the Quad Cities have qualified as well.

There are over 100 players competing in the Junior Leagues, including Dawson Snelling of Moline, Ill. and Graham Vanderpool, from Buffalo, Iowa.

The visitors bureau says competitors will be traveling the Quad Cities throughout the week to play courses at Camden Park, Credit Island, Eastern Avenue Park, Middle Park, Prospect Park, Richmond Hill Park, and West Lake Park. They say the Quad Cities is known as one of the premier disc golf outlets across the country.

Tournament play takes place Tuesday to Friday, July 18-21, with the semifinals and finals on Saturday, July 22. The finals play a nine-hole course at West Lake Park in the afternoon followed by the awards ceremony.

Before tournament play begins, there are activities each day. On Saturday, July 15, Amateur and Junior Mixed Doubles take place at 10 a.m. at Camden Park in Milan.

On Sunday, July 16, there are field events from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Credit Island in Davenport. Field events include longest drive, mini disc golf and putting, and EDGE Skillshot.

For more information, visit the PDGA website www.pdga.com/2017amworlds

According to the visitors bureau, "disc golf got its start in the Quad Cities in the mid to late 1980s, with the first major promoter being Dale Haake. After moving to Longview Park in Rock Island from Lincoln Park, disc golf got a foothold and slowly started to expand. After a slight lull, the Quad City Disc Golf Club got active and from there promotion and course growth exploded. A perfect storm of Internet access and big city parks led to a massive change in the landscape as we went from one 12-hole course in town to 18-hole layouts in Rock Island, Geneseo, Milan, Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline. More courses would be added, and in 2006 the tournament scene here started expanding, going from virtually none to many in a few short years. In 2009, the Quad City Disc Golf Club hosted the U.S. Women’s temporary course and one-day B-Tier at West Lake Park."

The QCCVB estimates the local economic impact from the week-long tournament is $800,000.

All competition events are open for the public to spectate and watch. The schedule of play can be found at this link.

http://www.pdga.com/2017amworlds/schedule/course

The public is also invited to attend the following disc golf events throughout the week:

• Monday, July 17 – Free Clinic Extravaganza at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join top disc sponsors to learn the game, or get some tips.

• Wednesday, July 19 – Fly Mart at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf from 5-10 p.m. Shop everything disc golf. Free admission.

• Saturday, July 22 – Check out the finals in the afternoon at West Lake Park in Davenport. Major disc golf companies will be there to vend their products, food vendors will be available, and the awards ceremony will be held following play, around 5 p.m.