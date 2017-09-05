2017 Fall Foliage outlook

Well, now that we’re past Labor Day, football fields are busy and the air is turning cooler, many are looking forward to the annual symphony of fall colors across the land. And, while the QCA is no stranger to vivid fall foliage, we might have to set our expectations low this time around.

The amount of color the autumn leaves present is dependent on many things. Unfortunately, going into fall 2017, we have an ongoing drought across much of region. This does a few things. First of all, as the leave dry out more quickly in the dry conditions, their connection to the tree weakens more rapidly. This means that even light breezes can loosen the stems from the branches resulting in a shorter display.

And, with the drier conditions, the leaf’s colors can appear much less vivid than in ideal fall foliage conditions which, by the way, are for warm days and cool night with little rainfall. Lots of fall rain and moisture can cause leaf rot and other infections that can also mute the intensity of the colors

Interestingly, you might think that the leaves are really ready to pop, what with some of the trees already starting to change color in early to mid-August. But either way, vivid or dull, there will still be plenty of raking to do once thy fall!!!

