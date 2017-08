The Mississippi Valley Fair ended Sunday, August 6 with Randy Hauser performing on the grandstand stage. And after adding up the numbers, the 2017 fair drew some pretty big crowds.

Fair manager Shawn Loter tells us 295,000 people attended the fair in Davenport between Tuesday and Sunday.

That's a lot of people... and a lot of trash. We asked, and the fair does recycle all those cans, bottles, and cardboard.