Mayor Frank Klipsch's Youth Job Fair will be on Thursday, March 1 at the JB Young Opportunity Center, 1702 Main St., from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Davenport, IowaWorks and local businesses are teaming up to provide a one-stop opportunity for teens to apply for jobs with Quad-City employers.

Teens who attend the fair should dress appropriately, be prepared to fill out applications and make a great first impression.