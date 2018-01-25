2018 KWQC Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair - April 21

Mark your calendar for the 2018 KWQC Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair. The date is set for Saturday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Davenport River Center.

The WHLF is the only event of its kind in the Quad Cities that focuses entirely on Women's daily health and lifestyle choices and all aspects of daily living, including fashion, fitness, home decorating, health and wellness, financial, food and cooking, entertainment , spiritual and much more. The event features over 100 vendors. In addition, it helps to raise money and awareness for local non-profit and charitable organizations.

Admission is just a $2 donation for adults, and free for those 18 and under. Every single dollar raised goes to local charities.

For information on how to become a vender, email Send Mailor call 563-383-7038.

Stay tuned for information on the 2018 WHLF guest speaker.