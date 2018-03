The 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade will be Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 11:30 am starting at 23rd Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island.

Parade floats, bands, vehicles, and walkers will head through downtown Rock Island, across Centennial Bridge and continue its course through Davenport. The Grand Parade is the only bi-state St. Patrick's Day Parade in the U.S.

Visit www.downtownrockisland.org for updates and more information.