2018 Southeast Iowa Spring Games canceled due to weather

Iowa Wesleyan University and the Special Olympics Iowa announced the Southeast Iowa Spring Games scheduled for Saturday, April 7, 2018 have been canceled due to the projected weather forecast for the weekend. There will not be a makeup date for the event this year.

“This decision was made to keep the athletes’ safety as our main priority,” said B.J. Wagy, Assistant Athletic Director and Advisor to the IW Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

If anyone has questions or would like to learn more about Special Olympic events in Iowa, contact Erin Birkenholtz, Southeast Regional Director of Field Services for Special Olympics Iowa, at ebirkenholtz@soiowa.org.