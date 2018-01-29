Taxpayers can file starting today

The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting tax returns starting Monday, January 29 until April 17. This year, nearly 155 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed. Experts are strongly advising people to file their tax returns electronically for faster refunds. Four out of five taxpayers are predicted to file electronically. According to the IRS, most returns should be issued in less than 21 days, however other factors could prolong that process. Once the return is issued, it can take additional time for it to be processed and deposited into a bank account.

President of Roling Tax Services, Steve Roling said it's crucial to have proper documentation before filing, especially if you donated to charity.

“The biggest thing to remember is that you have to have the right documentation," Roling said. "The general rule of thumb is if you don't have documentation for a charitable contribution you don't get a deduction for it,” said Roling.

If you need helping filing your tax return, the IRS offers resources on its website. Taxpayers can also track their refunds after they are filed. You can find more information by visiting:

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/2018-tax-filing-season-begins-jan-29-tax-returns-due-april-17-help-available-for-taxpayers