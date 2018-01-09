20th Annual I'll Make Me a World in Iowa - Jan. 20, 26, & 27

Lorenz Tate, Carl Thomas and Kurtis Blow headline the 20th Annual I'll Make Me a World in Iowa on January 20, 26 & 27. Iowa's African American Festival delivers three powerful cultural events to heat up your January: The Embracing Excellence Gala, Education Day and Celebration Day. All events take place at the Iowa Event Center. Free Admission.

This year the festival--with Iowa State University as the presenting sponsor--is celebrating 20 years of highlighting African American Art's Culture and Contributions. Attendees will experience an all-star line-up of headliners, as well as a host of Iowa's most talented jazz, gospel, classic, blues, R&B, dramatic, and poetic performers.

After 20 years of success, I'll Make Me a World in Iowa continues to blaze full speed ahead. Iowa's African American Festival presents three very powerful cultural events: the Embracing Excellence Gala will be held the evening of Saturday, January 20, 2018. Dinner, dancing and entertainment by one of the pioneers of hip hop-Kurtis Blow-will be the order of the black tie evening.

Education Day brings together some of the best and brightest students from Iowa's middle and high schools to show their knowledge of black history.

The festival's crowning event, Celebration Day, hits the scene on Saturday January 27, 2018 in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. Performance headliners Larenz Tate and Carl Thomas will woo the crowds; exhibitors will display their wares; Iowa artists will show just what the Hawkeye State has in great talent; videos and exhibitions on culture will engage and inform.

This award winning celebration has truly become a diversity anchor for the state. Admission to both Celebration and Education Days

is free Tickets to the Embracing Excellence Gala, which serves as fundraiser for the festival, are $75. Everyone is welcome because African American history is every American's history.

Past IMMAWII headliners include Boris Kodjoe, Morris Chestnut, Shemar Moore, Kenny Lattimore, Blair Underwood, Vivica Fox, Montell Jordan, Howard Hewett, Malcolm-Jamaal Warner, Hill Harper, Victoria Rowell, Lynn Whitfield, Bev Smith, GregAlan Williams, Giancarlo Esposito and Ruben Studdard.