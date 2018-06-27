22 candidates seek appointment to Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

A commission will meet July 9 to evaluate 22 applications to fill a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court.

The nominating commission will select three finalists to replace Justice Bruce Zager, who will retire Sept. 3.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will have 30 days to make an appointment from among those finalists.

Written comments about the qualifications of applicants are being accepted through July 9. Information on the applicants is available from the Iowa Judicial Branch website .

The applicants are judges and attorneys living in Adel, Ames, Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids, Center Point, Corydon, Des Moines, Harlan, Iowa City, Lisbon, Sioux City, Tama, Waterloo and West Des Moines.

The nominating commission is comprised of eight lawyers elected by Iowa Bar Association members and eight non-lawyers appointed by the governor with Senate confirmation.

