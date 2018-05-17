22 inmates involved in fight at Anamosa State Penitentiary

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 22 inmates were involved in a fight at the Anamosa State Penitentiary Thursday morning.

According to IDC, several inmates got into an argument at about 7:44 a.m. Thursday. They say the argument escalated into a fight between approximately 22 inmates.

They say staff had the situation under control in about a minute and thirteen seconds. No serious injuries were reported.

The facility is under restricted movement while the incident is investigated. Because of the restricted movement, the visiting room is closed until further notice.