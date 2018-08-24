24 tons kept out of landfill thanks to rummagers

When students moved out of apartments in July near the University of Iowa, many chose to donate items they didn't want anymore instead of throwing them away.

More than 600 people took part in the annual Rummage in the Ramp in Iowa City. Every year people can drop off items, and then non profit groups work together to sell or remove them.

This year they kept 24 tons out of the landfill. That included 89 couches, 84 upholstered chairs, 130 coffee/end tables, 190 small appliances and 264 bags or boxes of clothing. 31 groups volunteered their time and split nearly $19,000 in profits.

After 12 years, Rummage in the Ramp has kept an estimated 289 tons of items from the Landfill. More than 26,000 people have purchased items, and some 2,300 volunteers have worked the event, sharing more than $187,000 to support their organizations.