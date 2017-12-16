ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) North Scott's win over Rock Island clinched the Genesis Shootout for Iowa. The Iowa schools won the event 5-2 over Illinois. Watch all the highlights and reaction here.
24th Annual Genesis Shootout
Pleasant Valley rolls against Moline, 62-42
North Scott clinches Genesis Shootout for Iowa with 63-50 win
United Township picks up 44-39 win against Assumption
Central beats Riverdale to tip off Genesis Shootout, 61-56
West cruises against Geneseo, 74-44
North knocks off Alleman at Genesis Shootout
Galesburg rolls over Bettendorf, 67-31
By Andrew Ward |
Posted: Sat 11:00 PM, Dec 16, 2017