27.8 grams of substance, revolver seized in Coal Valley Arrest

Joshua A. Dewilfond, 29, was arrested Monday at 5pm by the Coal Valley Police Department. He was located at the Water Works Car Wash in Coal Valley based on information from the Moline Police Department.

Dewilfond was wanted on a failure to appear warrant from Rock Island County and a warrant from Scott County, Iowa.

After running the temporary registration and VIN of the vehicle Dewilfond was driving officers found the vehicle had been stolen out of Davenport. A k9 officer positively alerted on the vehicle.

The vehicle search yielded 27.8 grams of an unknown substance, a .22 caliber revolver and hypodermic syringes. The substance was sent to an Illinois crime lab for analysis.

Dewilfond was transported to the Rock Island County jail and charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver an unknown substance, and possession of a firearm without requisite FOID card.

Dewilfond's bond was set at $100,000.