27th Annual Aledo Rhubarb Festival

The Rhubarb Festival is back in Aledo.

Locals have been coming to the convention for 27 years, and it seems to be growing, according to longtime participant Joan Bush.

“This is pretty busy,” she said Friday afternoon, June 1. “Even in the heat, we got a lot of people here. [Saturday] will be busier, but they have to get here before noon to get their pie.”

The attractions at the gathering go further than just selling rhubarb goodies. Bush runs the almond hut and has been doing so for 24 rhubarb festivals in a row.

“I started it. We were in another business that went bankrupt and we needed a way of making a living,” Bush said. “We saw this and liked it, bought it, and have been with it for 24 years.”

The tradition and seeing old faces, that's what attracts people.

“Well I lived here, and everybody loves the nuts,” Bush said. “They always ask, 'aren't you coming back?' I’m always like, 'yes.' So I come up for two days and get to see all my friends.”

The festival also includes kettle corn, antiques, clothing, and other fun knick-knacks. Concerts take place periodically throughout the two days. But, bush says rhubarb is still the star of the show.

“Pie. I have to take home a pie,” Bush said. “Other than that, I don't get very far. I'm too busy cooking.”

The Rhubarb Festival is a two-day event running Friday, June 1, through Saturday, June 2.

