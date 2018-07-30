28 Congressmen mistakenly identified as criminals in Amazon's new facial recognition test

28 Congressmen were mistakenly identified as criminals in Amazon's new facial recognition test.

Representative Dave Loebsack was one of the nearly thirty falsely matched with a mugshot.

The test was done by the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California using Amazon's "Rekognition" software, a facial recognition technology.

The false matches were also disproportionately people of color.

TV-6 reached out to Congressmen Loebsack who gave us this statement.

"With each new advance in technology that is used to identify people, we must be extremely careful in dealing with the privacy issues that surround it. We have to figure out the correct balance to ensure no one is falsely accused, but also allow the police do their job and keep the public safe. I'm sure few will be upset about a Member of Congress being mis-identified, but this can happen to real people

