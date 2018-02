City officials have announced an upcoming traffic project that will affect traffic.

Due to sewer lining, 2nd Avenue South, from South 6th Street to South Bluff Blvd., will be restricted to one lane on Wednesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 22, 2018. Working hours are between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The contractor will have flaggers present, but delays are to be expected.