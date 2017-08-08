2nd teenager charged in Morrison murder case

Charges have been released for the second teenager arrested in connection with the death of a Morrison woman in July.

As a matter of policy, KWQC does not release the names of juveniles, but due to the serious nature of the crime, we are making an exception.

15-year-old Rachel Helm now faces charges of arson and hiding a homicide. She was arrested in July after turning herself into Whiteside County detectives investigating an arson at Peggy Schroeder's Morrison home.

Investigators discovered her body inside the home in July after neighbors called 911 to report a fire.

Her 15-year-old daughter Anna Schroeder has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the case, as well as arson and concealing a homicide.

A detective testified in a prior hearing Helm told him Schroeder sent her a text claiming she killed her mother and then sent a picture when Helm didn't believe it.

The detective also said Helm told him she helped her girlfriend Anna try to clean up the scene and set fire to the home to conceal the evidence.

The Whiteside County State's Attorney has filed motions in both cases to move the girls to adult court. A judge has not set a hearing date to rule on those motions.

Schroeder's lawyer James Mertes said, "This motion does not change the fact that my client is a young child. We will resist this motion."

The State's Attorney had no comment on the matter.

