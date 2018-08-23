3 Clinton men arrested after Walmart theft in Dixon

On August 23, 2018 at 6:51 a.m, the Dixon Police Department was advised of a Retail Theft at Walmart.

The employees advised a male subject entered the store, filled his cart with several expensive items and fled the store through the emergency exit. The male was picked up by a blue pick-up truck, which quickly left the area.

The Walmart employees were able to provide a very detailed description of the subject and the vehicle.

At 7:49 a.m., Illinois State Police District 1 Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Round Grove Road, just south of Route 30. The three male occupants were detained until the Dixon Police Department could arrive.

Travis F. Petersen, age 40, of Clinton, Iowa, for Theft By an Emergency Exit and Retail Theft over $300.

Brandon L. Linder, age 33, of Clinton, Iowa, for Retail Theft over $300.

Brent R. Witt, age 47, of Clinton, Iowa, for Retail Theft over $300 and Retail Theft Subsequent Offense.