3 Illinois congressmen to boycott State of the Union

At least three Democratic congressmen from Illinois are boycotting President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address.

Longtime Congressmen Bobby Rush and Danny Davis, both of Chicago, said Monday that they're skipping. Rep. Jan Schakowsky said last week that she'd boycott.

The State of the Union speech is Tuesday. Trump is expected to cite economic progress while pushing for bipartisanship on infrastructure issues.

Davis says he'll better use his time meeting with constituents, particularly after "insults the president has articulated against" African nations.

Rush says Trump's administration has the "most chaotic, divisive and incompetent" first year of any during his tenure. He says he refuses to "participate in pomp and circumstance" that normalizes "egregious and hateful behavior."

Schakowsky says she's boycotting due to Trump's "racist, erratic and divisive behavior."