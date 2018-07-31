Three Vehicle Crash in Sterling injures one

On 7/30/18 at 2:44 pm, Whiteside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 3 vehicle traffic crash on US Rt. 30 just west of Como Rd, in rural Sterling.

Susan E. Bart, 56, of Morrison was traveling eastbound on US Rt. 30 when she struck the rear end of unit 2 which was driven by Donna L. Gray, 60, of Morrison. Bart continued through unit 2 and struck the rear end of unit 3 driven by Richard A. Taylor, 60, of Sterling.

Gray was transported by CGH EMS to CGH for non-life-threatening injuries. Bart was issued a citation for Failure to Reduce

Speed to Avoid an Accident.

The use of Seatbelts prevented any serious injuries.

Whiteside County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by Sterling Fire Department and CGH EMS.

