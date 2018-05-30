3 Arrested on drug-induced homicide charges

Moline Police and Fire responded to The Residence Inn in Moline on April 18th for an unresponsive male.

Kyle P. Medinger, a 33-year-old East Moline resident was pronounced dead at the Genesis Hospital-Illini Campus. An autopsy revealed Medinger died from an opioid overdose.

Moline Police obtained arrest warrants for Drug-Induced Homicide for David C. Flores, a 33-year-old Rock Island resident, Ashley M. Gengler, a 31-year-old Milan resident and Ajayi M. McIntyre, a-39 year-old Rock Island resident.

David Flores, Ashley Gengler, and Ajayi McIntyre were arrested May 22nd, 2018. They all remain in the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 bond on drug-induced homicide charges.

The case was investigated with the assistance of Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Milan Police Department, Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner.