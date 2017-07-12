3 dogs locked in hot vehicle died, Ottumwa police say

Police say three dogs that were locked in a hot vehicle outside a dog show in Ottumwa have died.

Police say two were found dead Saturday outside the American Kennel Club All Breeds Dog Show at the Bridge View Center. A third died at a veterinary clinic and a fourth lived. No arrests or citations have been reported.

Ottumwa Police Chief Tom McAndrew says the person or people responsible for the dogs are believed to have traveled from out of town for the show.

The National Weather Service says Saturday's high in Ottumwa was 89 degrees.