3 finalists chosen for Iowa State Fair food contest

Three finalists have been chosen for the 2017 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food Contest at the fair in Des Moines.

People will be able to sample them and cast votes Aug. 10-15. The fair closes Aug. 20.

The finalists are the Pork-Almighty, which contains beer-battered twister fries and is covered with queso cheese sauce, smothered with smoked shredded pork, topped with sauteed onions, green peppers, Cookies BBQ sauce and sprinkled with shredded cheese.

The second finalist is Iowa's Big Pork Leg. It's smoked with a sweet Caribbean seasoning.

The third finalist is Mig's Hickory Smoked Chicken BLT Wrap. The wrap contains diced smoked chicken tossed with a bacon dressing, celery and chopped herbs.