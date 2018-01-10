3 flu-related deaths in 10 weeks in Rock Island Co.

Three people have died from flu-related illnesses in Rock Island County in the past 10 weeks.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson says all the victims were age 60 or older, and it is unknown if any had gotten a flu vaccination.

The most recent Rock Island County death this week follows one in December and another in November.

By comparison, the entire state of Iowa has had six flu-related illnesses across the entire state since October.

Gustafson says three fatalities related to the flu is concerning.

“I believe had the three taken this seriously they may still be here,”

Gustafson said.

Flu symptoms include a fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, muscle aches, sore throat, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health (IDPH) says anyone who gets the flu is advised to stay home from work or school and rest, drink plenty of liquids and avoid using alcohol and tobacco.

It is also important to watch for what IDPH calls “emergency warning signs” such as difficulty breathing, abdomen or chest pain, sudden dizziness, confusion and severe vomiting.

Gustafson says none of the three fatalities sought medical treatment, which he urges anyone with serious symptoms to do.

“If you’re vomiting and have diarrhea for four or more days, possibly three, go to a doctor,” Gustafson said.