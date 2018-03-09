UPDATE: Records show California shooter was former Army infantryman

The Latest on an armed man at a veterans home in Northern California (all times local):

12:14 a.m.

Officials ID gunman in California veteran center killings as Albert Wong, records say he is a former Army infantryman.

7:55 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol confirms a gunman and three women were found dead hours after he took them hostage inside a veterans home in California.

Chief Chris Childs says officers entered the room where the hostages were being around 6 p.m. Friday.

He says they were all found dead inside a room in the veterans home.

Childs says a bomb-sniffing dog had alerted on the suspect's car but no bombs were found in the vehicle. He says there is "no threat to public safety."

A U.S. official had earlier confirmed the deaths to The Associated Press.

___

7:45 p.m.

A U.S. official says a gunman and three hostages have been found dead after a shooting and standoff at a veterans home in California.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity.

Authorities said earlier Friday evening that they hadn't had contact with the gunman for nearly eight hours since he slipped into an employee going-away party at the largest veterans home in the United States.

6:10 p.m.

Authorities have not had contact with the gunman holding three people hostage for nearly eight hours and police tactical teams are forming plans on how to deal with the ongoing situation at a veterans home in California.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Robert Nacke told reporters that "there has not been any confirmed communication with the gunman since 10:30 in the morning."

Nacke called the situation at the veterans home "dynamic and active" and said he had no information about the hostages or their conditions.

He says tactical teams are "deciding which way to move forward."

Officials said those being held are employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home's grounds.

___

5:45 p.m.

Officers at the scene of a California veterans home where a man is holding three people hostage say they have had no contact with the gunman since shots were fired around 10:20 a.m.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Robert Nacke said he knows of no contact Friday with the gunman or the people who were holed up with him at the veterans home in Yountville.

Police wearing fatigues have surrounded the building, and officials said earlier that three hostage-negotiation teams were at the scene to talk with the gunman.

Officials said those being held are employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home's grounds.

The program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

___

5:30 p.m.

A resident of a veterans home in California's wine country says more than a dozen armed troops have marched into the building where a gunman is holding three people hostage.

Brian Goder had been locked down in the main dining room of the Veterans Home of California-Yountville for hours.

Authorities say they're trying to negotiate with the gunman whose hostages are employees of the Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home's grounds. The program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Goder says the program treats veterans who "have more troubles than others."

He posted videos on Facebook of the police wearing fatigues marching into the building around 3 p.m. It wasn't clear what agency they were from.

___

3 p.m.

An Army veteran says he has sent out alerts for residents of the largest veterans home in the U.S. to stay in place after a gunman took three people hostage.

Bob Sloan says he was working at the California facility's resident-run TV station when a co-worker came in Friday morning and said he had just heard four gunshots coming from the nearby Pathway Home, a privately run program for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder on the grounds.

Sloan, a retired police officer, says residents are getting concerned because the situation has been going on so long.

He says he can see officers with "long-barrel assault-type weapons" crouching around the building and some taking cover behind trees.

Sloan says he sent out a red banner on in-house TV that read, "Emergency notice. This is an active situation, ongoing."

___

2:35 p.m.

California authorities say some students rehearsing a play on the grounds of the largest veterans home in the U.S. had been locked down when a gunman took hostages.

But Napa County Sheriff John Robertson told reporters that about 80 students were near the area where the hostages were taken but were never in danger.

Teenagers from Justin-Siena High School who had been rehearsing in the theater drove themselves out in a line of cars Friday afternoon.

Sasha Craig spotted a family car carrying her 15- and 17-year-old children. She ran toward it, blowing kisses. She says teens had been texting their parents to "chill."

___

2:30 p.m.

California authorities say they've been trying to contact the gunman holding three veterans program employees hostage at the largest veterans home in the U.S.

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson told reporters that authorities have been trying to reach him on his cellphone and other nearby phones since Friday morning. He says officials know who the gunman is but weren't releasing his name and didn't know what his motive was.

Robertson says the gunman released some hostages and kept the three.

California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs says those still being held are employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home's grounds. The program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Childs says the gun is a rifle, but he's not sure of the type.

___

2:20 p.m.

California authorities say officers exchanged gunfire with a gunman holding three veterans program employees hostage at the largest veterans home in the U.S.

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson told reporters Friday that "many bullets" were fired but that the deputies weren't injured. He says he doesn't know the status of the hostages or the gunman's motive.

California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs says they haven't made contact with the gunman who's confined to one room but that hostage negotiators are standing by.

He says the hostages are employees of The Pathway Home, a privately run program on the veterans home's grounds. The program treats veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars with post-traumatic stress disorder.

