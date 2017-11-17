3 men found guilty of attempted armed robbery at Rock Island home

Three people from the Quad Cities area face up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of attempted armed robbery.

A federal jury found three men, 30-year-old Deaunta Tyler, 25-year-old Dalvent Jackson of East Moline, and 36-year-old Ledell Tyler of Silvis guilty of attempted robbery, discharging a firearm, and being felons in possession of firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Jan. 7, 2017, the three men invaded a family home in Rock Island in search of drugs. They threatened to shoot people in the home, including two pregnant women and several young children. Officials say the men fired a weapon during the robbery in an effort to intimidate the victims. Police arrested them after they fled from a traffic stop and crashed their vehicle.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 13, 2018.