3 men sentenced to prison for distributing anabolic steroids

Three men have been sentenced to multi-year prison terms after their conviction on charges of illegally distributing anabolic steroids.

U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger on Friday sentenced Jeffrey B. Lackas, Stanley Szeto and Daniel Cruz-Bonilla after their conviction of conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids.

U.S. Attorney Kevin E. VanderSchel says the men were part of an organization that from 2011 to 2015 used the internet to distribute steroids and human-growth hormones through the country. The drugs were obtained from China.

The 31-year-old Lackas, of Bettendorf, was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in prison. The 39-year-old Szeto, of Iowa City, was sentenced to two years and a month, plus a $6,000 fine. And 30-year-old Cruz-Bonilla, of Fontana, California, was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months.

