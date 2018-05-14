3 people bitten after bobcats mistaken for domestic kittens

Things are not always what they appear to be.

Three people are recovering from injuries after confusing young bobcats for domesticated kittens.

The injuries happened as the three were trying to feed the kittens after discovering them in a back alleyway.

After the victims began to suspect the creatures were wild, they contacted San Antonio Animal Care Services which confirmed they are indeed bobcats.

“These bobcat kittens are now orphaned and under quarantine,” San Antonio ACS posted to its Facebook page last week.

“Someone thought they looked like house cats,” ACS posted. “Several people were bitten.”

ACS reports that at one point, the victims actually brought the bobcat kittens into their home.

“Those individuals still maintain they believed the cats were Bengal kittens, a rare domestic breed.”