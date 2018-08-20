30-lb Davenport shelter cat adopted by Iraq veteran

Feline fanatics went nuts last week when KWQC posted a photo of the newest resident at the King’s Harvest Animal Shelter.

At 30 pounds, the cat named Meatloaf weighs about as much as a two-year-old child, much to the delight of pudgy pet lovers across the country.

The Facebook post was shared more than 7,200 times with tens of thousands of comments and other reactions.

Among those who read Meatloaf’s story was Steve Gusman of Moline, Illinois, a city just across the Mississippi River from Davenport.

Gusman, an Iraq war veteran suffering from PTSD, was looking for a therapy cat and felt Meatloaf might be the right choice.

“Steve got attached to the {KWQC} news story and decided to go find out about Meatloaf in-person,” said Mary Armstrong, Gusman’s fiancée.

When the two met, Meatloaf and Gusman seemed to have a connection.

“They got along perfectly well,” Armstrong said.

“They both just sat on the floor and paid attention to each other.”

A veterinarian technician with King’s Harvest said Meatloaf needs immediate help in the form of a proper diet and exercise to lose weight – otherwise his life span will be significantly reduced.

Gusman, meanwhile, who aims to stay active in positive ways to help his PTSD, needs a cat who is not high-strung or prone to darting around.

Meatloaf, 11, given his size and advanced years, would seem to fit the bill.

On Monday, Gusman, using a pet carrier designed for a mid-size dog to accommodate his new cat’s generous carriage, brought Meatloaf home.

“Now, I think they’re both going to help each other,” Armstrong said.