30th newborn turned over to state under Iowa safe haven law

Authorities say another newborn has been turned over to state custody under Iowa's safe haven law.

The Iowa Human Services Department said in a news release Friday the child was born Aug. 21 but didn't say where.

The department says it's the 30th time the law has been used to protect the welfare of an infant since the law was approved following a 2001 case. In that case a teenage mother in eastern Iowa killed her home-delivered newborn.

The law lets parents hand over custody of babies up to 14 days old, without fear of prosecution. The infants are placed with foster or adoptive families.